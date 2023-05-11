Did 2 Months Of Workshop For Custody: Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Custody under the direction of Venkat Prabhu is due for release tomorrow. Sreenivasa Chitturi produced the movie that will have simultaneous release in two languages.

The actor informs to have participated in workshops, before starting the shoot. “We did two months of workshop to get prepared for the character. I used to observe police constables and also interact with them. It was inspiring when I heard stories from police constables. I truly enjoyed doing the role.”

Naga Chaitanya who already watched the movie is pretty confident about the outcome. “Custody is a special film in my career. But I don’t like comparing it with Shiva. I like to attempt different subjects.”

About his character, Chay says, “I played an underdog character of a police constable. I enjoyed the way Venkat Prabhu put together my character arc. By the end of the film, this grows like larger-than-life character.”