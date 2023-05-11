Rashmika bags one more Bollywood biggie?

After making her impact in South, Rashmika signed a series of Hindi films. Some of them ended up as disappointments but the actress turned out to be the national crush with Pushpa: The Rise. She was seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye and Siddharth Malhotra’s Misson Majnu. Rashmika is shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal which will release this year. The talented actress has signed an action comedy that will have Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Anees Bazmee will direct this untitled film and an official announcement will be made soon. Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a dual role for the first time in his career. The pre-production starts soon and the filming starts in August. There are reports that Rashmika has also signed a historical drama directed by Dinesh Vijan and the film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.