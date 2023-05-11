Pawan Kalyan to lobby for Opposition alliance

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he would work for the unity among the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh. He said he had already raised the issue with the BJP top leadership during his recent visit to Delhi.

The Jana Sena chief, who is touring rain-hit farmers of East Godavari district, interacted with the media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. He said he is looking at defeat of the YSR Congress in the next election and would do everything to send Jagan out of power.

He emphasised the need to bring unity among the opposition parties, particularly among the Jana Sena, BJP and the TDP for the next round of elections. He said that the anti-government and the anti-YSR Congress vote should not get divided.

Pawan Kalyan said that the BJP alliance with several parties across the country and maintained that alliance is a political obligation. He said he would once again take the alliance proposal to the national leadership of the BJP. He underlined the need to bring BJP and TDP together along with the Jana Sena.

He said that the Jana Sena’s strength had increased since the 2019 election. Though he expected the party to win at least 40 Assembly seats in the 2019 elections, it did not happen. Now, the situation has changed and the party’s electoral prospects have increased, he asserted.

He also said that the party enjoys 30 per cent strength in some districts and 18 per cent in other areas. He said that he would ask for the seats based on the party strength in the districts. He also maintained that he would not compromise on the number of seats to be given to the Jana Sena in alliance.

“We will look for respectful share from the BJP and the TDP in alliance,” Pawan Kalyan asserted.