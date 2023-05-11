The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is not only neglecting women’s welfare completely in the State but also harassing them in various ways, observed Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Thursday.

During his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Thursday, the villagers of Mandlem and Tangadancha of Nandikotkur Assembly segment met Lokesh and informed him that there is no subsidy for various welfare schemes for women after the YSRCP came to power. They also wanted the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka to be revived soon after the TDP came back to power and 75 per cent subsidy be provided for women to set up small scale industries.

Promising them that all the pending projects in Rayalaseema will be completed soon after the TDP assumes charge in the coming elections, Lokesh said that the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka will certainly be brought back to provide financial assistance for all sections.

“Particularly women will be encouraged to become entrepreneurs and all possible assistance will be extended to them to set up their own units. Women should provide employment to others and that is my wish,” Lokesh maintained.

Stating that the TDP is committed for the welfare of the SCs, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP is back in power job opportunities will be increased in public, private and other sectors to check unemployment. Pointing out that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, did not keep his promise of declaring job calendar every year due to which they unemployment rate is growing by the day, Lokesh expressed serious concern that as a result of which the youth is likely to take a wrong path and get addicted to drugs like ganja.

Earlier, the villagers of Tarthuru made an appeal to Lokesh to sanction a lift irrigation facility for their village. They also complained that with the influence of the Executive Officer (EO) of the TTD who is the uncle of the local sarpanch, false cases are being registered against them and requested them to lift all such cases soon after the TDP is back in government.

Assuring them that all such fake cases will be lifted, Lokesh said that not only lift irrigation facilities will be provided to the villagers but also the drinking water problem too will be solved. “Filing such false cases against the victims is the speciality of Raja Reddy constitution,” Lokesh remarked.

In an interaction held with the members of the Backward Classes communities at Tarigopula Cross during his pada yatra, Mr Lokesh said that soon after the TDP is into ruling again BCs will be provided all sorts of assistance.