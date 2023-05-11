ST Commission submits report to AP CM

Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission Chairman K Ravi Babu called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Tadepalli camp office on Thursday.

On the occasion, Ravi Babu submitted the annual report of the ST Commission to the Chief Minister. He was accompanied by the Commission members V Soma Sankar Naik, M Viseswararaju, K Ramu, Ch Murali, Tribal Welfare Director Murali and ST Commission Secretary Dr Gangadhar.

Later, the Chief Minister also launched a brochure with complete information about the commission, APSTC.in website related to ST Commission and AP ST Commission App.

The State SC Commission has created the AP ST Commission app for the first time in the country for the upliftment of the people and solving their problems.