Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Glimpse: Perfect treat for Fans

Advertisement

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan recently commenced the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers today unveiled the first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and it is a perfect treat for his fans. Pawan’s attitude looks and body language are terrific. Pawan Kalyan ends up the glimpse saying “Eesari Performance Badhalaipodhi” which takes the glimpse to the next level. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the remake of Tamil film Theri and Harish Shankar made enough changes considering Pawan Kalyan and his fans.

The glimpse brings good expectations on the film. Pawan Kalyan will join the next schedule of Ustaad Bhagat Singh this month. Sree Leela is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.