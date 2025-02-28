Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Top producer Dil Raju has been struggling to deliver a huge hit. Sankranthiki Vastunnam is the only successful film for his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations over the years. He pinned big hopes on Game Changer but the film ended up as a debacle. Dil Raju and Shirish also lost the distribution hold in the Nizam region. Dil Raju last year acquired the entire Telugu theatrical rights of Nani’s film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Before that, he also produced Dasara featuring Nani.

As per the ongoing buzz, Dil Raju has acquired the theatrical rights of Nani’s upcoming HIT 3 for the Telugu states. An official announcement is awaited. The teaser of HIT 3 has been out and the response has been positive. Dil Raju is trying hard to make his comeback in the Nizam distribution. HIT 3 may be a perfect film for him. HIT 3, an investigative action thriller is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema. The film is hitting the screens on May 1st.