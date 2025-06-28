x
Did Nagarjuna donate N Convention land?

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Did Nagarjuna donate N Convention land?

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna owns N Convention, a lavish party space and cultural centre for celebrations which is located in the heart of the city. As the rules were violated, N Convention was demolished by the officials of HYDRA after the Congress government took charge in Telangana. There were a lot of debates that the land was encroached while some of them debated that Nagarjuna owned the land. There were also discussions that there is a gap between Nagarjuna and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The duo met several times during public events and they were comfortable on public stages. Today, Revanth Reddy announced that Nagarjuna himself donated 2 acres of land after N Convention was demolished. “Nagarjuna himself met me personally and donated 2 acres of land for the lake residing nearby. He asked that he would be a part of the development of Hyderabad city” told A Revanth Reddy.

