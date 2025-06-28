BRS Violent Attack on Mahaa News Office ?

A group of people believed to be supporters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stormed the Mahaa News office in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area. Armed with rods, knives, and stones, they vandalized the office, smashed vehicles, destroyed equipment, and injured several staff members.

Reports suggest the attack came after Mahaa News aired stories linking BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to an ongoing phone-tapping scandal. Supporters of the party allegedly saw these reports as false and defamatory, leading to the violent outburst.

The attack has been widely condemned by politicians, journalists, and civil society groups. Many called it a direct assault on press freedom and democracy. Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, strongly criticized the violence, promising strict action against those responsible. He stressed that grievances against the media should be addressed legally, not through violence.

Earlier, the BRS had sent legal notices to Mahaa News, accusing the channel of defamation and warning of criminal charges if the reporting continued. However, the attack has only escalated tensions, raising concerns about media safety in Telangana.

Hyderabad police have launched a probe into the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to identify the attackers. Security has been tightened around media offices in the city to prevent further violence.

This incident has reignited debates over press freedom, with many demanding stronger protections for journalists.