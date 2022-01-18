Did Owaisi brothers stop KCR from involving in UP Assembly polls?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and other TRS leaders stopped talking about Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls all of a sudden. KCR, his son KTR and other TRS leaders talked in favour of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh polls.

TRS leaders even went to the extent of giving leaks to media stating that KCR will campaign in UP Assembly polls in support of Samajwadi Party.

If KCR cannot make it for any reason, he will send KTR and a team of TRS leaders to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Akhilesh, they claimed.

But now, TRS leaders are maintaining complete silence of UP Assembly polls. This led to speculations that there are ‘political reasons’ behind TRS turning silent on UP polls.

And these political reasons are nothing but Owaisi brothers of AIMIM, who reportedly stopped KCR and TRS from supporting Akhilesh or involving in UP Assembly polls.

AIMIM and TRS are friendly parties in Telangana. The AIMIM is helping TRS to get Muslim vote bank in favour of TRS in all elections. The AIMIM is confining only to Old City and not contesting elections in other districts to benefit TRS by ensuring there is no split in Muslim vote.

Now AIMIM is contesting in UP polls. It has decided to contest 100 out of total 403 Assembly seats on its own as its efforts to forge alliances with other parties failed. AIMIM does not want TRS to work in favour of Samajwadi Party in UP.