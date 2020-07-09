Did Rajamouli shift focus on Mahesh Babu’s project?

Apart from scoring massive hits, top director Rajamouli is a sensible person who speaks out from the heart and who gives utmost importance for his family. After the test shoot of RRR was canceled, Rajamouli came to a conclusion that it is not possible to the resume the shoot of RRR anytime soon as he cannot start the shoot with so many limitations in a tensed atmosphere. He decided to move out of the project and he spent a couple of weeks with his family watching television shows and web series.

Rajamouli during his breaks kept discussing about the plot of his next film with his father Vijayendra Prasad. The duo is said to have spent a week already and are finalizing the basic plot and the genre for Mahesh Babu’s film. Rajamouli is in plans to lock the plot of the film at the earliest before he shifts his focus back on RRR. Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on couple of lines. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film is expected to start from the mid of 2022 and Mahesh is keen to complete two films before he joins the sets of Rajamouli’s project.