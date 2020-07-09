YCP rule marks chaos, arrogance, revenge, scams, etc: TDP

TDP MLC Batchula Arjunudu has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of making a systematic attack to shake and destroy the self-confidence of BC, SC, ST and Minorities leaders in Andhra Pradesh in the past 13 months of its misrule. What the TDP predicted at the time of 2019 elections was coming true going by how Jagan Reddy, who spent 16 months in jail, would cripple the State if he got elected as the Chief Minister. As per those predictions, the Jagan rule in the past 13 months marked chaos, disorder, revenge, arrogance, corruption and mafia activities.

The TDP MLC asserted that their party former Minister Kollu Ravindra was popular as a BC leader with a non-controversial political record but now he was implicated in false cases and put in jail. Without even a preliminary enquiry, Mr. Ravindra was implicated and harassed out of political vengeance by the ruling YCP. Till now, over 348 cases were falsely booked against the leaders of BC, SC, ST and Minorities communities who were expressing their dissent against Jagan Reddy oppression.

Mr. Arjunudu asked why the YCP went on pursuing a witchhunt against Atchannaidu who could finally be admitted in a private hospital for better treatment at the intervention of the court. It was only because of the oppressive actions of the Government and the AP Police that Atchannaidu had to undergo a second surgery. If any permanent harm is caused to Atchannaidu’s health, the Chief Minister and the Government would be held responsible. They would have to give an explanation to the BC communities and the people of the state as a whole.

Stating that the BC leaders were coming under specific attack, Mr. Arjunudu deplored that even senior most leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Ayyanna Pathrudu were not spared from the revenge activities. Just for demanding reinstatement of a photo in the municipal office, a Nirbhaya case was booked against Ayyanna Pathrudu. Apparently, the YCP Government was least bothered about the welfare, development or prosperity of the people. CM Jagan Reddy’s only interest was to eliminate the Opposition and the BC leadership. The weaker sections leadership came under severe attack like never before in independent Indian history. Not even in Indira Gandhi’s emergency, so much harassment took place.

The TDP MLC said that in all, over 946 false cases were filed against the Opposition leaders in last 13 months. All democratic systems and institutions were being crushed under the iron feet of the Chief Minister.