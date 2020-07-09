Vishwak Sen in Kappela Remake?

After Vijay Devarakonda, Vishwak Sen is one actor who is slowly making his impact in Telugu cinema with his loud performance. After HIT brought him critical acclaim as an actor, Vishwak Sen turned a signing spree and is busy with a series of films. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Vishwak Sen will feature in the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Kappela. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of this romantic thriller.

Vishwak Sen watched the film after the makers approached the actor and he gave his nod. But he will take the final call only after hearing the Telugu draft. The makers are currently in the hunt for the right director who can handle the project. If things fall in the right place, the film starts rolling during the second half of next year. Sithara Entertainments also acquired the remake rights of another Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.