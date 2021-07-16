Did YSRCP miscalculate Payyavula’s silence?

His silence and low profile was for months interpreted as his plans to join the YSRCP. There were inspired leaks which said that he was in talks with the YSRCP and that the Anantapuram YSRCP had stopped attacking him. Some even went to the extent of saying that it was just a matter of time before he joined the YSRCP.

But, now it turns out that TDP MLA and Public Affairs Committee chairperson Payyavula Keshav has answered all these rumours with just one stroke. He raised the issue of the indiscriminate borrowing of YSRCP government and has put the Jagan government in a spot. The Jagan Government was so confused that its finance minister had to immediately address a press conference and defend the government’s borrowing.

Keshav said that the Jagan’s mindless borrowings were driving the state to financial ruin and was against the borrowing norms fixed by the Central Government, which wants to impose financial discipline. His coherent argument has now shattered the arguments of the State government. Through this one action, Keshav has demolished all the stories circulating in the media about his “plans to join YSRCP.” The YSRCP is finding that Keshav’s home work and diligence are hard to beat.

As if to bail out YS Jagan government, the BJP has suddenly jumped into the fray. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that similar indiscriminate borrowings have happened even during the TDP regime and wanted a probe on this. This is being seen more as a diversionary tactic by the BJP to help its secret friend YSRCP. But the political circles are talking about Payyavula’s attack and say that the stories of his planning to join are all figments of imagination. With this one stroke he has inflicted more damage on the ruling YSRCP than anything else in the past two years.