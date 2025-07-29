x
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players

The piracy has turned out to be a huge threat for the film industry. The producers are trying their best to curb the piracy but they are unable to do so. Despite strict punishments from the government, the piracy is uncontrollable. The piracy is now a threat for the OTT players. The digital rights of the Indian films are acquired by digital giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar and others for record prices. Soon after the film is streamed on a digital platform, the content is getting pirated.

The pirated version of the original film is spread across all the pirated platforms and web portals. Indian audience who do not have the subscriptions to the digital platforms are now habitual of downloading the pirated versions. The number of people who are downloading the pirated content are increasing on a daily basis. The OTT players are unable to prevent the digital piracy of their films. The piracy has now turned out to be a huge threat for the OTT players.

