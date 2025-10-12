Dil Raju confirms a film with Pawan Kalyan

Popular producer Dil Raju has spent massive money and he acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The top producer celebrated the success with Mega fans in a single screen based in Hyderabad last night. During his speech, he said “OG has brought enough boost for me. The film has brought profits for us. OG has given a huge energy for fans on screen and the film’s profits brought me the needed energy” told Dil Raju.

He also continued saying “I am planning a film with Pawan Kalyan garu and it will be announced at the right time”. Dil Raju has earlier produced Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan and he has been holding talks to produce one more project very soon. An announcement will be made. Pawan Kalyan has now completed all his pending projects and he will announce a new set of films next year. Dil Raju, TG Vishwa Prasad and Ram Talluri are in talks with him for his upcoming projects.