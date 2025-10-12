x
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju confirms a film with Pawan Kalyan

Published on October 12, 2025 by sankar

Dil Raju confirms a film with Pawan Kalyan

Popular producer Dil Raju has spent massive money and he acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The top producer celebrated the success with Mega fans in a single screen based in Hyderabad last night. During his speech, he said “OG has brought enough boost for me. The film has brought profits for us. OG has given a huge energy for fans on screen and the film’s profits brought me the needed energy” told Dil Raju.

He also continued saying “I am planning a film with Pawan Kalyan garu and it will be announced at the right time”. Dil Raju has earlier produced Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan and he has been holding talks to produce one more project very soon. An announcement will be made. Pawan Kalyan has now completed all his pending projects and he will announce a new set of films next year. Dil Raju, TG Vishwa Prasad and Ram Talluri are in talks with him for his upcoming projects.

