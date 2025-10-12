Bunny Vas following his Blockbuster Strategy

Bunny Vas has been a backbone for Geetha Arts for years and he also over looks the projects of Icon Star Allu Arjun. He floated Bunny Vas Works and Mithra Mandali is the first production of Bunny Vas. The film is slated for a Thursday release along with several notable Telugu movies. To take the advantage of Diwali weekend, the team decided to go ahead with the release. The team has now decided to screen special paid premieres on Wednesday night.

Bunny Vas followed the same for Little Hearts and the word of mouth through the premieres helped the film big time. He is following the same strategy with Mithra Mandali. The film features Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur, Vishnu OI, Prasad Behara, Satya and Vennela Kishore in key roles in this comic entertainer. Bunny Vas, Vijayendar Reddy are the producers of this film. Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Thelusu Kada and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude are releasing during the same weekend.