Dil Raju shelves Vinayak’s Seenayya completely

Top producer Dil Raju was impressed with an idea narrated by Narasimha Rao. Raju was the one who proposed the name of VV Vinayak to play the title role in the social drama titled Seenayya. Things took an ugly turn as the major plot was left behind. Raju was not impressed with the script and he wanted to shelve the project but Vinayak was quite serious about the film. Though Raju tried to convince him, Vinayak brought Paruchuri Brothers on to the board to work on the draft.

Even the recent draft was not impressive. With the arrival of the coronavirus outbreak, Dil Raju informed the team that the project is no longer happening and it is shelved now. The entire team moved on to their next projects and Raju too is focused on his other productions. Vinayak is back working on a script to make his comeback as a director soon. The veteran director who lost enough weight for Senayya is no longer dieting now.