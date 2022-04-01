Dil Raju takes up Beast

Top producer Dil Raju is producing a film with Tamil Superstar Vijay. Vamshi Paidipally will direct this film and the shoot commences next week. Ahead of the release of his latest film Beast, Dil Raju decided to distribute the film across the Telugu states. There are speculations that Asian Films and Suresh Babu acquired the theatrical rights of AP and Telangana and this is untrue. Dil Raju locked the theatrical deal of Beast and he will release the Telugu version.

Nelson Dilipkumar directed Beast, an action drama that has Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The songs composed by Anirudh are widely popular and Sun Pictures bankrolled the film. Beast is releasing on April 13th and the film will have tough competition from KGF: Chapter 2 which is releasing on April 14th across the globe.