RRR (all versions) first week worldwide collections – Very Good

By
Telugu360
-
0

RRR has a very good first week at the box office as the film has collected a gross of 680 Cr Worldwide and a distributor share of 385 Cr. Numbers are are very good in Telugu States and North India. It has collected 133 cr Net in North India for Hindi version alone and is expected to do 250 Cr Net in full run. Kerala has been affected by the strike on Monday and it has done well thereafter. Problem for the film is in TamilNadu and Karnataka where it needs to do well for two more weeks to achieve breakeven.

The film had done well overseas with 150Cr gross which is massive. It has collected 11 Mn USD in North America and 2.1 Mn in Australia-New Zealand. Hindi version is doing well and that means there is no stopping for the film for atleast two more weekends.

Areafirst week worldwide collectionsFirst WeekDays Collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam53.45 Cr77.17Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 26 Cr33.10Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA16.28 Cr22.63Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur11.47 Cr13.81Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East8.67 Cr11.10Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West8.04 Cr9.76Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna8.18 Cr10.56Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore4.81 Cr6.44Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)184.57Cr177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA26 Cr (52 Cr Gross)19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala7 Cr (17 cr Gross)5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North72 Cr (165 Cr Gross)45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 70 Cr (150 Cr Gross)57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here