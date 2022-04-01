RRR (all versions) first week worldwide collections – Very Good

RRR has a very good first week at the box office as the film has collected a gross of 680 Cr Worldwide and a distributor share of 385 Cr. Numbers are are very good in Telugu States and North India. It has collected 133 cr Net in North India for Hindi version alone and is expected to do 250 Cr Net in full run. Kerala has been affected by the strike on Monday and it has done well thereafter. Problem for the film is in TamilNadu and Karnataka where it needs to do well for two more weeks to achieve breakeven.

The film had done well overseas with 150Cr gross which is massive. It has collected 11 Mn USD in North America and 2.1 Mn in Australia-New Zealand. Hindi version is doing well and that means there is no stopping for the film for atleast two more weekends.

Area first week worldwide collections First WeekDays Collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 53.45 Cr 77.17Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 26 Cr 33.10Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 16.28 Cr 22.63Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 11.47 Cr 13.81Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 8.67 Cr 11.10Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 8.04 Cr 9.76Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 8.18 Cr 10.56Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 4.81 Cr 6.44Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross) 184.57Cr 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 26 Cr (52 Cr Gross) 19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 25 Cr (46 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 7 Cr (17 cr Gross) 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 72 Cr (165 Cr Gross) 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 70 Cr (150 Cr Gross) 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross) 280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr