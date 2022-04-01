Thaman drops a major update on Mahesh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

Musician S.S. Thaman, who has been working for multiple movies, has dropped an interesting update on Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ composer who established a huge hype around ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s music album, has started working on the movie’s background music. As he shares a clip from his workspace, Thaman expressed his excitement.

“The Mighty Score #BGM #SVPBGM Works #SarkaruVaaripaataBgm Starts It’s Blockbuster Journey #SuperStarShining”, Thaman’s tweet reads.

The first two singles ‘Kalaavathi’ and ‘Penny Song’ were released earlier, grabbing much attention to the movie.

Slated for its summer release, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ stars Mahesh Babu in a titular role, while ‘Nenu Local’ actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the perky female lead.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will hit the screens on May 12.