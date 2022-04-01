AP to write to Centre on new districts

The state government is planning to write to the Central government on its new district. The government had proposed 13 new districts in addition to the existing 13 districts. These districts would come into existence on April 4.

Though it was initially planned to start the new districts from Ugadi day on April 2, the government had differed the idea as the day is auspicious for every family in the Telugu states and the employees and the officers would like to stay with the family rather than the office.

Hence the new date of April 4 was fixed and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate them virtually. He would also address the new district collectors and SPs, besides the employees virtually after the inauguration.

The state government has received over 17,500 representations from the people on the new districts of which the officials have considered over 90 per cent of them. Several new revenue divisions were created after the draft notification and some revenue mandals were also added or deleted from the draft proposal.

Meanwhile, the planning department of the government is getting ready to send a detailed report to the Central government in the next week. The department has to send the file to the planning department in the Central government to be notified and communicated to the rest of the departments.

The officials are making last minute changes to the draft notification and the final notification is expected in a day or two. The distribution of employees and purchase of furniture for the new districts is already completed.

The chief minister is expected to make the transfer of IAS and IPS officers for the new districts and the notification is likely to be expected after the publication of the final notification of the districts.