Kangana praises ‘RRR’, hails Rajamouli for his vision

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has praised S.S. Rajamouli’s epic blockbuster ‘RRR’ and expressed her gratitude towards the film’s team.

Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress shared a video of her talking to the camera where she lauds Rajamouli for his vision and prowess to pull off the film of such a scale.

She wrote in the caption, “Film RRR dekhne ke baad ….. feeling immense gratitude for entire RRR team (sic).”

In the video Kangana can be seen saying, “I recently watched the film with family and enjoyed it to the bits. This film needs no promotion as it’s already breaking existing records and setting up new benchmarks. The film is filled with patriotism and portrays the unity, pride and the dignity of the country. Any true Indian watching this film will be moved by its story, and showcasing of good art and culture.”

She went on to shower praises on Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad saying that even at the age of 80, he is the busiest writer in the country. “While other writers may take 6 months, one year or five years to write a script, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finishes off a script in 15 days, which turns out to be an absolute blockbuster.”

Talking about ‘RRR’, the film has made the fastest entry in the Rs 100 crore club post-pandemic within 5 days and has so far grossed Rs 710 crore worldwide, as per senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Telugu-language period action drama film, which released on March 25, is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.