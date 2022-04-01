RRR Ticket Prices Reduced in USA From Today

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film, RRR starring NTR and Ram Charan is going to be more affordable for the US audiences and fans.

The prices of the film are coming down, Friday onwards, to ensure that those who are excited to rewatch the visual and emotional extravaganza get a chance to experience it on the big screen once again! This is good news for many film buffs who are craving to watch the film multiple times. Those who are yet to watch the film can now witness the unparalleled theatrical experience at a reduced price.

RRR is cruising at the box office across the globe. The movie is in the middle of a sensational run at the US Box Office and garnered 10 Million Dollars(gross) by the first Monday itself. The movie is trending excellently over the weekdays as well, indicating the audience patronage.

RRR has opened to excellent reviews and word of mouth. This is the first time Hollywood critics heaped praise on a Telugu film. The US audience is all praise for NTR and Ram Charan’s performance as well.

We at Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations welcome you and your families to watch India’s biggest action drama on the big screen at a reduced price, Friday onwards, in the United States.

