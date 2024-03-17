Dil Raju unhappy with Family Star Budget

Top producer managed to repeat the combo of Geetha Govindam and the family entertainer is titled Family Star. The film was planned on a strict budget and Vijay Deverakonda, Parasuram decided to share the profits instead of taking huge remunerations. But the film’s budget increased by over Rs 20 crores during the making. The film’s producer Dil Raju is quite furious about the over budget of the film. This is huge for a film like Family Star as it is a family entertainer.

The number of working days have increased during the making. Some of the key portions are shot in USA and the production team could not have a control on the final budget. Family Star is carrying good expectations and the film is aimed for April 5th release. With several holidays around and summer season, the film has a great chance to fare well in theatres. April also doesn’t have biggies lined up this year. Family Star will have a massive release and if the film fares well, the hiked budget would not be a problem for the team.

Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady and Gopi Sundar composed the music. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.