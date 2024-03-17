Rajamouli picks up Aluminium Factory again

SS Rajamouli is one director who promises a visual feast through his films. His producers spend lavishly on the film sets and major portions of the shoots are wrapped up in sets. He shot Baahubali franchise in Ramoji Film City but for RRR, he prefered Aluminium Factory located in Gachibowli. The property is spread across over 100 acres and he leased a portion of the abandoned factory to erect the sets of RRR. Rajamouli will continue to work in the Aluminium Factory for his upcoming film.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are working on a forest adventure and the pre-production work is happening currently. The set work of the film commenced in the Aluminium Factory and it would be ready by the end of May. The shoot of the film commences in June and it will be shot extensively in various countries of the globe. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music director. The film would be in shooting mode for almost two years and it will have an international release.