Great injustice for BCs in YSRCP candidates list, says Deepak Reddy

The YSRCP, while declaring the list of candidates for the Assembly elections, has done great injustice for the downtrodden sections of society thus stifling their voice, said senior TDP leader and former MLC, G Deepak Reddy, here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons after the YSRCP announced the list of candidates for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections, Deepak Reddy said the YSRCP has again promoted the leaders of one particular community to which Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, belongs to. The time has come to end the dictatorial rule and the feudal system which is out to loot the State, he said.

While the people are ready to chase out Jagan not only from the Tadepalle palace but also from the State, Jagan, however, is making preparations to run away from the country, the former MLC remarked. The Chief Minister, who always claims to own the BCs, SCs and STs, has done great injustice to these sections and of the 175 Assembly segments for which the candidates are announced, in 81 seats the candidates are replaced, he added.

Of these 81 segments, Reddys were replaced only in nine segments while the downtrodden sections were replaced in 90 per cent of the seats, he said. Stating that BCs comprise 52 per cent of the population, the TDP leader said that as per this ratio they should get 91 Assembly seats but are allotted only 41 segments.

Jagan has closed-door discussion on his fate with former Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), and KCR is understood to have alerted Jagan that he too is going to meet with similar fate, Deepak Reddy said. Probably, this must be the reason as to why Jagan is getting ready to run away from the country and thus appears to have bought an island near London, he said in a sarcastic way.

TDP spokesman, Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, said that the IAS and IPS officers, who are dancing to the tune of Jagan, have started feeling insecure with the announcement of poll schedule. “Forget about going on Central deputation as it is the same government that is going to be formed at the Centre too in which the TDP is a partner. Mend your ways and act as per law or you will have to face serious consequences,” Venkat Ramana Reddy said.

Asking as to why Kollu Raghuram Reddy has been posted in the Revenue Intelligence, he said that this official is harassing everyone under the guise of his position, he said and said that the Director General (Mining), Venkat Reddy, will have to face serious consequences if illegal mining is not stopped forthwith. Ramana Reddy also asked Executive Officer of the TTD, Dharma Reddy, to immediately stop selling darshan tickets in the blackmarket. He also warned several officers who belong to Reddy community to put an end to their present illegal activities or they will have to face the music once the TDP-JanaSena-BJP combine forms the coming government.

Ramana Reddy strongly believed that the Nagari voters are ready to defeat the Minister, R K Roja, and commented that the TDP candidate of Nagari is lucky enough as she is fielded again from the seat. “I am confident that the TDP candidate is going to win the seat with a minimum majority of 50,000 votes,” Venkata Ramana Reddy remarked.