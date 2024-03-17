Pawan confident of NDA forming govt in AP

Jana Sena chief, Pawn Kalyan, on Sunday expressed confidence that it is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which the TDP and the Jana Sena are partners, that is going to form the coming government.

Addressing the Praja Galam (people’s voice) public meeting at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet of which Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is the chief guest along with TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, the Jana Sena chief said that the arrival of Modi’s visit to the State is a big relief for the State which is now crumbling with deep debts and without any development. Pawan Kalyan told the massive public meeting where a record number of people from all parts of the State gathered that all the five crore people of the State are feeling happy at the three parties, the TDP, the BJP and the Jana Sena, coming together.

Recalling the alliance in 2014 formed at the world famous pilgrim town of Tirupati, Pawan Kalyan said that the alliance was announced then with the blessings of Lord Balaji and now again in 2024 the three parties have come together with the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga. “My hearty welcome to Modi who is going to create a record by achieving a hatrick and his arrival here has reposed faith among the people of the State that Amaravathi is going to shine again,” he stated.

Teriming Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a liquor baron, Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan has failed to clear Rs 10,000 cr GST and through JP Ventures, a binami of Jagan, he minted Rs 40,000 cr. Though the State has recorded business transactions of Rs 1.20 lakh cr, the Chief Minister has projected it as a mere Rs 84 cr thus minting such a huge amount of money, he said. “Jagan’s main goal is making money but not to develop the State,” he said.

Regretting that no industry has been set up after Jagan came to power, Pawan Kalyan said that on the other hand those which are existing earlier are running away from here unable to bear the harassment. The percentage of industrial growth in the State in 2014 was 10.4 per cent which is now -3 (minus three) per cent. The State is recording negative growth in this, he said.

Observing that Jagan feels that he can do anything with the huge money that he has, the Jana Sena chief said that Modi, however, is going to establish Rama Rajya here. The Kurukshetra battle has begun, Pawan Kalyan said and called upon the people to support the NDA as ultimately the victory will be that of morality and virtue.