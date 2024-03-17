Our flags may be different but agenda is common, says Naidu

“Our jendas (flags) may be different but our agenda is common, which is welfare of the people,” TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said on Sunday.

Explaining to the huge gathering of people which attended the Boppudi ‘Praja Galam’ (people’s voice) public meeting for which Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is the chief guest, Chandrababu Naidu said that there is no doubt that the NDA is forming the governments both at the Centre and in the State. “No need for any doubts, it is the NDA that is going to form the governments at the Centre and in the State,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Welcoming Modi to the State on behalf of five crore people of the State, the TDP supremo said that the meeting is a platform to reconstruct the State which will realise the dreams of the people and work for their welfare. Maintaining that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have joined hands only to take the people’s aims forward, Chandrababu Naidu told the people that the verdict that they are going to give in these elections will decide the future of the State.

Seeking the blessings of the voters for the NDA, the TDP supremo said that Modi is not an individual but a force, who is transforming India into a power that commands the whole world. Modi is a leader whose services are praised by almost all the countries and the schemes like Awas Yojana, Ujwal Yojana and Kisan Samman have given a totally new definition for welfare, he said.

Thanking Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, for his support, he said that Pawan always yearns for the people’s progress. Observing that Modi wants to build a poverty-free nation, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the people to join hands with him in this endeavour. ChandrababuNaidu felt that this is the right time for Vikasitha Bharat and the whole nation, including the State should stand by Modi to achieve this.

Mr Chandrababu said that Modi has taken the nation to a very high position in the world and soon India will be the number three country in the world in development. “We will be in a commanding position to dictate to even countries like China and the United States,” he felt.

Maintaining that the State has been facing several problems after bifurcation, the TDP supremo said that “we could overcome certain issues but with Jagan in power in the past five years the State again has only moved backward.” Observing that foundation has been laid for Amaravathi and several educational institutions with global standards have also been established besides completing 72 per cent of Polavaram project, he felt that had these been completed the State would have progressed well and would have reached to number one position in the country.

Regretting that this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has simply looted all the natural resources and turned the State into a ganja hub, the former chief minister said that now the condition of the State is so poor that there are no roads even in many areas. Industrialists have been chased out and unemployment is very high in the State and the people have lost mental peace, he said.

Jagan has polluted politics by filing false cases against several leaders, he said and felt that the State is now in a very bad condition. Jagan’s own sisters are asking the people not to vote for him and one can easily imagine the sad condition of the State, he said. Even the administration part is also not good as almost all the buildings have been mortgaged to raise funds, Chandrababu said and made an appeal to the people to come forward and support the NDA which only can save the State.

Expressing confidence that the NDA is going to win 400 plus seats in the country, Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to see to it that the alliance wins all the 25 seats in the State. “We will take the responsibility to reconstruct the State,” Chandrababu Naidu added.

Showering praises on Modi, the TDP supremo said that demonetisation has changed the total facade of the nation and Modi wants to see poverty-free India. This is the right time for Vikasitha Bharat and to achieve Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh.