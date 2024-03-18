Nithiin locks Ishq Combo

After a series of failures, young actor Nithiin made his comeback with Ishq, a breezy romantic entertainer directed by Vikram Kumar. Nithya Menen played the leading lady in Ishq. Now, Nithiin and Vikram Kumar are teaming up after years for an interesting project. The film is said to be the costliest film in the actor’s career and Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy will produce this project. Nithiin gave his final nod recently and the pre-production work commenced recently.

The shooting formalities are expected to start next year after Nithiin completes his current films. Nithiin is currently shooting for Thammudu directed by Sriram Venu. He is also shooting for Venky Kudumula’s film which is high on expectations. Both these projects will release this year.