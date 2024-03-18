A Hectic Summer for NTR

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for his next film Devara and the film will release in two parts. Koratala Siva is the director of this pan-Indian attempt and the first part will have its release on October 10th.NTR is expected to have a hectic summer as he is keen to complete the shooting portions of Devara at the earliest. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Hyderabad. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will shoot for a song along with some key portions in Goa this week. The action part of Devara: Part 1 is wrapped up and the talkie part will be completed by the end of summer.

Anirudh is scoring the music and some of the songs are recorded recently. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. NTR will complete Devara and he will join the sets of War 2. Hrithik Roshan and NTR are sharing screen for the first time in War 2.