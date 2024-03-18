Singer Mangli injured in a Road Accident

Mangli aka Satyavathi Rathod is one of the highest paid Telugu singers. Her songs on Telangana festivals and others are widely popular. Mangli escaped a major road mishap last night and she sustained minor injuries. A DCM vehicle collided with the vehicle of Mangli and all the three travelers in the car including Mangli suffered minor injuries. The accident took place near Shamshabad’s Thondapally and they are rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Mangli is currently in recovery mode and she will be discharged from the hospital soon. A case has been registered against the DCM vehicle driver and the investigation is going on. Mangli recently crooned for ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’ in Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star and the song is a chartbuster.