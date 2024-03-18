Buzz: Hrithik Roshan may lock horns with Mahesh Babu

Top director SS Rajamouli is all gearing up for his next film which is a forest adventure and it would be made on international standards. Superstar Mahesh Babu started preparing himself for the role and he is working on his looks. The shooting formalities will kick-start in June this year and Rajamouli is expected to take two years to complete the stylish action treat. Rajamouli has been on a hunt for a powerful antagonist. After considering several names, Rajamouli felt that Hrithik Roshan would be the apt one for the role.

Rajamouli’s team is yet to approach Hrithik Roshan for now. If things go well, the Indian audience would get to watch Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan sharing the screen. Watching the two handsome actors on screen would be an absolute treat. The set work of the film is currently happening in the Aluminium Factory. The hunt for the other lead actors is currently going on. At the same time, Rajamouli is scouting for locations and the film will be shot extensively across several countries of the globe. KL Narayana will handle the production responsibilities.