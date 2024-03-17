When will Kalki 2898 AD Release?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news about the postponement of Prabhas’ upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt has clarified his distributors long ago about postponing the film as the election heat is on across the nation. Now, the election schedule is out and there are wide speculations that Kalki 2898 AD is pushed to a later date. Nag Ashwin also spends much time on the post-production work. With a lot of VFX work involved, the team is not in a hurry. The team is considering the next best holiday season for the release and the final call would be taken soon.

If Pushpa: The Rule fails to make it for the Independence Day weekend release, Kalki 2898 AD will release on August 15th. For now, there is no clarity about the new release date of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers will find a comfortable date as it will have a pan-Indian release in all the languages. The film is a sci-fi drama directed by Nag Ashwin. Some of the top film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan are part of the prestigious project. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this big-budget film.