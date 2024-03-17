Finally, Hanuman is available on OTT

Hanuman is the biggest hit of Telugu cinema this year. The film’s digital release is delayed but there is no clarity about the streaming date. The Hindi version of Hanuman is available on Jio Cinema since yesterday. Zee Studios acquired the digital rights of the South languages. Without any announcement, the film is now available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Hanuman is a super hero film directed by Prasanth Varma. Teja Sajja, Amritha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani and Vijay Rai played the lead roles. Niranjan Reddy produced Hanuman. The team also announced a sequel and the shoot commences very soon.