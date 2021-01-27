Dil Raju’s big gamble for KGF: Chapter 2

Popular producer and distributor Dil Raju has been in news for all the odd things in the recent weeks. Nizam distributor Warangal Srinu slammed Dil Raju for not allocating enough number of screens for Krack in Nizam. Dil Raju is keen to acquire the rights of several upcoming big-budget projects. He acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of RRR that will release this year. If the latest news is to be believed, Dil Raju is the front runner to acquire the theatrical rights of KGF: Chapter 2 that will release in summer.

The makers are expecting a record price of Rs 80 crores for the Telugu theatrical rights. None of the recent deals reached the expectations of the makers. Dil Raju is negotiating for the Telugu rights and the deal is expected to be closed in a couple of days. Dil Raju is keen to bet big on the project considering the upcoming project of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel that will be produced by the producers of KGF. He is ready to shell out a big amount for KGF: Chapter 2 and will soon close the deal for Prabhas’ Salaar. KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will hit the screens on May 30th in all the Indian languages.