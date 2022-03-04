Director Trivikram Srinivas: ‘We have incorporated patriarchy’

Director Trivikram Srinivas revealed how he introspects some of his writings, which had incorporated patriarchy in a subtle way.

Wanting to change the scenario, the director expressed that some of his previous writings, now, feel so illogical from the general point of view.

“Returning to my initial essay, I wrote that a man’s only option is to get a job, just as a woman’s is to get married. This is so wrong to define someone’s life based on gender. I introspect”, the ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo’ director said.

Trivikram further explained, “We have created this ideology of patriarchy, with a musical grammar in the movies, and hence is difficult to change. But, it needs to change”.

Trivikram Srinivas, tagged as the ‘Guru Ji’ among the Telugu folks, is famous for his heart-touching quotes in his movies. His dialogues not only rhyme, but also convey life lessons.

Nevertheless, the director is also known for the poor portrayal of heroines in most of his movies.

Trivikram Srinivas’ recent work for ‘Bheemla Nayak’ brought much attention to him, while he gears up for a big-ticket movie with Mahesh Babu.