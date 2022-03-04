Nag Ashwin seeks help from Anand Mahindra for ‘Project K’

Director Nag Ashwin, who is currently handling the pan-India venture titled ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan as the lead actors, has requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra, for his help.

The visionary director, who created the world of the late legendary actress Savitri for her biopic ‘Mahanati’, sought help from Anand Mahindra the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Nag Ashwin’s tweet requesting Anand Mahindra to bail him out with some engineering works related to his movie, wrote a lengthy note.

“Dear Anand Mahindra sirï¿½we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called Project K A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today.”

“If this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation”, Nag Ashwin conveyed.

“I admire you a lot sir. We have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before.”

“It would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future. Project K”, he concluded.

Nag Ashwin’s request appears to be sincere, as he requested the noted tycoon to assist him with the big-ticket movie. Well, Anand Mahindra has not reacted to it yet.