Rajamouli launches Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son

Mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti is all set for debut. The film was launched in a grand manner in Bengaluru today afternoon. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli launched the film with the first clap today. A teaser cut was released on the occasion which is quite impressive. Radha Krishna is making his directorial debut with this youthful entertainer and Sai Korrapati’s Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram are the producers.

Pelli SandaD fame Sree Leela is the leading lady and top technicians like K Senthil Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad are working on the project. Actress Genelia will be seen in an important role in this interesting film. Kireeti surprised everyone with his flawless dance moves in the released video byte. The shoot of this untitled film commences today and the film will release next year in all the South Indian languages.