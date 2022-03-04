Bheemla Nayak First Week Worldwide Collections – Good

Bheemla Nayak has a good first week as the film has collected a distributor share of 86 Cr worldwide. The film is now the biggest earner for Pawan Kalyan and the top 13th earner of All Time behind Aravindha Sametha. The film had a good hold till Wednesday but it had a huge drop on Thursday which is alarming. The film still has a long way to go for breakeven and it has a week before Radhe Shyam arrives. A strong 2nd week is needed for the film for a breakeven.

AreaFirst Week Worldwide Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsAP/TS First Weekend CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam30 Cr28.60Cr25.80Cr23.55Cr30 Cr
Ceeded10.15 Cr8.95Cr7.90Cr7.25Cr16.20 Cr
UA 6.54 Cr5.95Cr5.08Cr4.40Cr9.60 Cr
Guntur4.77 Cr4.65Cr4.21Cr3.87Cr 7.20 Cr
East5.02 Cr4.68Cr3.94Cr3.60Cr6.40 Cr
Krishna3.39 Cr3.11Cr2.63Cr2.31Cr6 Cr valued
West4.68 Cr4.47Cr4.12Cr3.91Cr 5.60 Cr
Nellore 2.32 Cr2.21Cr1.98Cr1.81Cr3.30 Cr
Total AP/TS66.87 Cr62.62Cr55.66Cr50.70Cr84.30 Cr
ROI6.80 Cr9 Cr
OS12.30 Cr9 Cr
Worldwide85.97 Cr102.30 Cr
Worldwide105.50 Cr (including Expenses)

