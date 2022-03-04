Bheemla Nayak First Week Worldwide Collections – Good

Bheemla Nayak has a good first week as the film has collected a distributor share of 86 Cr worldwide. The film is now the biggest earner for Pawan Kalyan and the top 13th earner of All Time behind Aravindha Sametha. The film had a good hold till Wednesday but it had a huge drop on Thursday which is alarming. The film still has a long way to go for breakeven and it has a week before Radhe Shyam arrives. A strong 2nd week is needed for the film for a breakeven.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|First Week Worldwide Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|AP/TS First Weekend Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|30 Cr
|28.60Cr
|25.80Cr
|23.55Cr
|30 Cr
|Ceeded
|10.15 Cr
|8.95Cr
|7.90Cr
|7.25Cr
|16.20 Cr
|UA
|6.54 Cr
|5.95Cr
|5.08Cr
|4.40Cr
|9.60 Cr
|Guntur
|4.77 Cr
|4.65Cr
|4.21Cr
|3.87Cr
|7.20 Cr
|East
|5.02 Cr
|4.68Cr
|3.94Cr
|3.60Cr
|6.40 Cr
|Krishna
|3.39 Cr
|3.11Cr
|2.63Cr
|2.31Cr
|6 Cr valued
|West
|4.68 Cr
|4.47Cr
|4.12Cr
|3.91Cr
|5.60 Cr
|Nellore
|2.32 Cr
|2.21Cr
|1.98Cr
|1.81Cr
|3.30 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|66.87 Cr
|62.62Cr
|55.66Cr
|50.70Cr
|84.30 Cr
|ROI
|6.80 Cr
|9 Cr
|OS
|12.30 Cr
|9 Cr
|Worldwide
|85.97 Cr
|102.30 Cr
|Worldwide
|105.50 Cr (including Expenses)
OK. Good.