Bheemla Nayak First Week Worldwide Collections – Good

Bheemla Nayak has a good first week as the film has collected a distributor share of 86 Cr worldwide. The film is now the biggest earner for Pawan Kalyan and the top 13th earner of All Time behind Aravindha Sametha. The film had a good hold till Wednesday but it had a huge drop on Thursday which is alarming. The film still has a long way to go for breakeven and it has a week before Radhe Shyam arrives. A strong 2nd week is needed for the film for a breakeven.

Below are the area wise shares

Area First Week Worldwide Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections AP/TS First Weekend Collections Worldwide Pre-Release business Nizam 30 Cr 28.60Cr 25.80Cr 23.55Cr 30 Cr Ceeded 10.15 Cr 8.95Cr 7.90Cr 7.25Cr 16.20 Cr UA 6.54 Cr 5.95Cr 5.08Cr 4.40Cr 9.60 Cr Guntur 4.77 Cr 4.65Cr 4.21Cr 3.87Cr 7.20 Cr East 5.02 Cr 4.68Cr 3.94Cr 3.60Cr 6.40 Cr Krishna 3.39 Cr 3.11Cr 2.63Cr 2.31Cr 6 Cr valued West 4.68 Cr 4.47Cr 4.12Cr 3.91Cr 5.60 Cr Nellore 2.32 Cr 2.21Cr 1.98Cr 1.81Cr 3.30 Cr Total AP/TS 66.87 Cr 62.62Cr 55.66Cr 50.70Cr 84.30 Cr ROI 6.80 Cr 9 Cr OS 12.30 Cr 9 Cr Worldwide 85.97 Cr 102.30 Cr Worldwide 105.50 Cr (including Expenses)