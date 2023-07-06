Disappointment and confusion among Telangana BJP cadres

In the run-up to the crucial Telangana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership has taken a very risky decision of removing the state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in favor of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. After these recent developments in Telangana BJP, cadres seem to be in huge disappointment. details as follows.

The previous assembly elections in Telangana were fought between TRS and Congress-led Praja Kutami. BJP was not even a main contender in the 2018 assembly elections in the state. But within a couple of years after that, BJP became a formidable force in the state of Telangana, mainly due to the relentless efforts of the state chief Bandi Sanjay. His aggressive nature and untiring efforts to corner the KCR-led government earned him a huge fan following especially among the youngsters. Bandi’s padayatras were hugely successful and lots of youngsters especially the unemployed followed him during these padayatras. He was highly appreciated by the high command for his accomplishments in bi-elections as well as GHMC elections.

However, despite all these positive results, the high command of the party decided to replace him with Kishan Reddy in this crucial year of the elections. A sizable portion of the party’s cadres, especially the younger members who had been won over by Bandi Sanjay’s confrontational demeanor and hardline Hindutva stance, seem to have been hugely disappointed by this abrupt action of removing Bandi from his position as party leader. At the same time, they do not have high hopes for Kishan Reddy on steering Telangana BJP into victory in the 2023 elections.

BRS to join NDA before LS elections?

Many of the Telangana BJP fans are now believing that BJP leadership might have made a secret pact with BRS party supremo KCR as Kishan Reddy is no match for KCR. Some even think that KCR may join NDA after the assembly elections and offer a considerable number of MP seats to BJP as part of the probable alliance in the 2024 LS elections and because of this understanding with KCR, BJP central leadership might have decided to go easy on him in the assembly elections. All these developments disappointed not only BJP fans but also the sections who do not want to vote for BRS in subsequent elections due to various reasons.

We need to wait and see if KCR can win back these sections of the voters before the assembly elections. But BJP cadres are definitely in huge disappointment at this moment.