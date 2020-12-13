Dismiss Vellampalli for Dargah comment: BJP tells Jagan

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has been a target for the BJP leaders from the beginning. It’s well known how the BJP keeps mum on all major issues relating to Andhra Pradesh but makes a big issue when it comes to temples. Now, Minister Vellampalli has once again drawn criticism for his latest statement on the Dargahs.

The BJP quickly responded and categorically demanded resignation of the YCP Minister. The BJP leaders asked how Vellampalli could say that the Government would construct Dargahs in the state. An effigy of the Minister was burnt in Tirupati temple town. The chief minister should take immediate action and dismiss the Minister.

Already, the saffron brigade has been angry with the Jagan Reddy government on the issue of religious conversions and other religion propaganda atop Tirumala. The Minister’s latest comments came like a big shock for the BJP AP unit. Its leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that their party would take its struggle for the protection of the temples forward. He demanded immediate removal of the Minister from the cabinet.