Disruptive forces plotting to get GHMC polls postponed: KCR

Hours after Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a broadside against the TRS government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that maintaining law and order is the top priority of his government.

At a high-level meeting on law and order, the Chief Minister alleged that anti-national forces are making efforts to disrupt the GHMC elections with an ulterior motive to get the polls postponed. He said the state police have been given a free hand to thwart any attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the state and asserted that his government will not let a peaceful atmosphere be disturbed by the inimical elements. Further, the Chief Minister said that the police intelligence wings have complete information on the forces that making serious efforts to create disturbances in the state and that their devious plot will be dealt with an iron hand.

“No one will be spared. We will not let anyone disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state. I have given a free hand to the police to deal with the situation sternly. Attempts are being made to disturb the peace in the state with a motive to get the elections postponed. We won’t the disruptive forces succeed in their conspiracy,” the Chief Minister said.

The stakes seem to be high for the GHMC election with the TRS government making all efforts to thwart the BJP’s attempts to make inroads into Telangana. Fresh from victory in Dubbaka bypolls, the BJP has upped its ante and hoping to make a dent in the TRS vote bank. As the GHMC elections near, the risk of violence appears to be growing. The atmosphere has been vitiated by the political rhetoric unleashed by both the ruling TRS and the BJP.

Earlier, in the day, Smirit Irani tore into the TRS camp blaming the unholy alliance between the ruling party and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the illegal stay of Rohingyas in Hyderabad. The Union Minister alleged that the AIMIM party leaders got illegal immigrants enlisted in the voters’ list and that the TRS government had failed to initiate any action against them.

“The law and order is a state subject. If the TRS government writes to the Union government about deportation Rohingyas, we will take action. Thousands of Rohingyas had succeeded in getting listed as voters while the TRS government has turned a blind eye. Both the TRS and AIMIM are using the Rohingyas for political gains which is shameful. The Telangana government has to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas,” Smiti Irani said while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

The Union Minister claimed that more than 75,000 Rohingya refugees are residing in Hyderabad while enjoying full support from AIMIM and the ruling TRS. “Our party’s stand and the stand of the union government has been consistent against illegal immigration. We need to protect the rights of every Indian citizen and it is our onerous responsibility to ensure that the taxpayers’ money goes to the deserving Indians,” she said.