Divi Ups The Hotness Quotient With Mass Dance

Divi Vadthya is making right moves to keep herself in news always. After all those hot photoshoots, she came up with a music video. The music video ‘Silaka Mukku Dana’ has everything right from the song selection to Divi’s performance.

Divi carries the glamour to mesmerize the youth. The costumes were rightly chosen to show her hot. The sharp expressions and mass dance movements touch the right notes. Thanks to Sekhar Master for the direction and choreography.

The song and the tune are catchy. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics and Harika Narayan’s singing style are effective. Folk songs especially from Telangana have that vibe in them to connect with audience instantly. Finally, Silaka Mukku Dana is impressive and foot-tapping with Divi mesmerizing.