Aha Bets Big On Akkineni Brothers

100% Telugu streaming platform Aha is shifting it’s content acquisition strategy with respect to Telugu feature films and the announcement made recently supports this theory.

Aha has acquired the digital rights of Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi along with the streaming rights of Most Eligible Bachelor. Both these acquisitons are made at a premium cost and this comes out as a statement to the industry projecting Aha as a viable option to the multi national OTT players.

Aha also acquired Lakshya starring Naga Shourya along with the Akkineni films.