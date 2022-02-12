‘DJ Tillu’ seals Telugu OTT deal

Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda in and as ‘DJ Tillu’ is all set to entertain the audience, as it is all set for OTT release on Saturday.

Even before its theatrical release, the makers of ‘DJ Tillu’ locked a deal with the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Going by the latest reports, the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of DJ Tillu were acquired by Aha Video. The official announcement regarding these rights is expected to be out soon.

Though the digital rights are now sealed, it is also reported that the makers are in no hurry to stream the movie anytime sooner. “DJ Tillu will not be arriving on OTT any time soon. The makers are currently busy with the promotions”, a source said.

Neha Shetty is the female lead, who will romance Siddhu on screen. Apart from the lead pair, ‘DJ Tillu’ also has Prince Cecil, Pragathi, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, and others in important roles.

Vimal Krishna is making his debut as the director with this upcoming musical movie ‘DJ Tillu’. Hero Siddhu Jonnelagadda himself penned the dialogues for the movie, while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has bankrolled it.