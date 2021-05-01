Dr Fauci advises ‘lockdown’ for Indian Covid crisis

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, has termed the Covid situation in India as ‘difficult and desperate’. In an interview to the Indian Express newspaper, he has said it would be very advisable for India to lock down immediately for a few weeks until the situation comes under control. There is no other go for the country but to vaccinate all sections of society on an emergency basis.

Dr. Fauci further said that the most immediate challenge in India right now would be to tackle the enormous health crisis that was staring in the face of its people. There were CNN reports with videos on how average families were entering the streets searching for oxygen beds, ventilators and Covid treatment.

In the opinion of Dr. Fauci, apparently there was no central organisation or chain of command to ensure proper healthcare to the victims of Covid virus. The TV reports show that there were many patients desperately looking for hospital and care. India should address this immediately.

Dr. Fauci said that India should solve its problem like the Chinese did by immediately constructing the emergency Covid hospitals. India has helped other countries in the past and it should take the help of others now to some extent to tide over the crisis.