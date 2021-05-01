Official: Mahesh and Trivikam’s film for Summer 2022

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be working with top director Trivikram after 11 years. The duo last worked for Athadu and Khaleja. An official announcement of the 28th film of Mahesh Babu is made today and it will start rolling later this year. Trivikram is currently busy with the script work of the project. The film will have its official launch with a pooja ceremony on May 31st and the title of the film too will be announced on the occasion marking Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

Pooja Hegde is the frontrunner to romance Mahesh and this untitled project is said to be a family entertainer with ample amount of action. Thaman may score music for this big-budget film. S Radha Krishna will produce this prestigious film on Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. The film is announced for summer 2022 release.