DSP onboard for a Bollywood biggie

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad recently recomposed his super hit number Seetimaar in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe. Though the visuals are not so appealing, the song is a smashing hit across the Bollywood circles. The young composer now bagged a Bollywood opportunity. He is roped in to compose the music for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Cirkus that is directed by Rohit Shetty. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose two songs and the young composer locked the first song.

While one of them is a party number, the second one is a romantic number. The shooting portions except the songs are completed for the movie. Ranveer Singh will be seen in a dual role in this comic entertainer and Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies. T Series and Reliance Entertainment are the producers. The film is announced for December 2021 release.