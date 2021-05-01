Is Jagan really serious on CS Adityanath term extension?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has written to Centre seeking extension of tenure of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das by six months.

Adityannath took charge as CS on December 31, 2020 and his tenure will end on June 30, 2021.

This means just two months tenure is left for Adityanath.

However, Jagan’s letter raised many eyebrows in AP bureaucratic circles.

This is because as per norms if any CM wants extension of tenure for their CS, they should put a request to Centre prior to three months of CS retirement. In this case, Jagan requested before two month of CS retirement.

Jagan earlier secured extension for Nilam Sawhney by six months. Centre extended her term twice three months at a stretch. Jagan had then requested Centre prior to three months of her retirement as per norms.

However in Adityanath’s case, Jagan made a request two months prior to his retirement and bureaucrats feel it’s in violation of the norms and Centre will not approve. This raised doubts whether Jagan is really serious on Adityanath’s extension or just made a ‘name sake’ request to Centre.